Wedding convoy behind bars: Groomsmen who danced on a busy road in Tashkent jailed

In Tashkent, strict legal action has been taken against a group of young people who disrupted public order during a wedding ceremony, creating artificial traffic congestion on a busy road and dancing in the middle of the street. By decision of the Almazar District Court for Criminal Cases, 8 groomsmen who disregarded traffic safety and flouted the rules were sentenced to administrative detention.

Law enforcement agencies and the judicial system have once again demonstrated in practice that attempts to turn city streets into a personal entertainment venue will not go unpunished.

Disorder on Gulsaroy: How did the incident actually happen?

The following details regarding the incident and the actions of the groomsmen have been revealed:

Time and location: The violation occurred on October 31, 2026, around 16:00 on Gulsaroy Street, which passes through the Almazar district;

Blocking the road to dance: During the bride-escorting ceremony, eight young men aged 19 to 30 stepped onto the roadway despite the ongoing traffic, danced to loud music, and openly obstructed the movement of other drivers.

"Remorse" in the courtroom and the verdict delivered

The actions of the violators were reviewed by the Almazar District Court for Criminal Cases in Tashkent:

Defendants' testimony: During the court session, the detained individuals attempted to justify their actions, claiming they were "carried away by emotions under the influence of a little celebration and wedding impressions." They apologized, stating they realized their actions were wrong and that such an incident would not happen again;

Administrative liability and imprisonment: The court found all of them guilty under Article 183 of the Code of Administrative Responsibility of the Republic of Uzbekistan (Petty hooliganism). By court decision, one of the young men was sentenced to 5 days, and the remaining 7 were sentenced to 7 days of administrative detention each.

Starting from November 3, 2026, the day the verdict was announced, the offenders were placed in the Special Reception Center of the Tashkent City Department of Internal Affairs to serve their sentences. Responsible authorities strictly urge drivers and wedding organizers not to violate public order and not to hinder the free movement of other road users.