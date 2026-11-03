Search continues for 2-year-old boy missing in Sangardak: 20 million soum reward offered to those who help find him

·49·Society
Search continues for 2-year-old boy missing in Sangardak: 20 million soum reward offered to those who help find him

Search efforts continue for two-year-old Zubayr Salimov, who has been missing in the Surkhandarya region for over half a year. It has been announced that a reward of 20 million soum will be given to citizens who help locate him. This was reported by the Surkhandarya Regional Department of Internal Affairs.

It is noted that Zubayr Sardorovich Salimov was born on June 25, 2024. He lived with his parents in the "Yulduz" neighborhood of Termez city.

On April 26, 2026, the child went with his parents to a recreation area located in the "Sangardak" neighborhood of the Sariosiyo district. While there, he went missing by the riverbank while his mother had gone to retrieve items from their car.

Since then, the child's whereabouts have remained unknown. Despite measures taken to search for him, no results have been achieved so far.

The Department of Internal Affairs is asking citizens who have any information about the child's whereabouts to report it immediately. A reward of 20 million soum will be given to those who provide reliable information and assist in finding him. The identity of those providing information is guaranteed to be kept confidential.

If you have any information about Zubayr, you can contact the following numbers:

  • 102

  • 97 698-51-51

  • 91 583-48-48

  • 94 514-11-15

SurkhandaryaZubayr SalimovDepartment of Internal AffairsSariosiyo
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