“Love your wife at home”: Exemplary and vital truths for men...

In an era overflowing with daily worries, temptations, and false feelings, many people forget the true source of genuine happiness and peace. The greatest wealth in a person's life is their home, radiating tranquility from its doorstep, and the spouse and children's laughter entrusted to them.

The appeal "Love your wife" reflected in poetic lines is not merely a call to love, but a powerful reminder of every man's responsibility to his family, his future, and the Creator.

«Do not seek happiness in the streets, Love, love your lawful spouse, Never gaze upon another, Love the wife you have at home...»

Destruction behind false illusions and true happiness

Things that look beautiful from the outside in life often turn out to be a mirage:

Temptation and regret on the street: Temporary fascination and deceptive feelings outside often lead to broken families and the tears of children deprived of parental affection;

Lawful spouse — a gift of fate: A woman is the grace and blessing of the household. Showing affection and appreciating a wife who patiently carries the burden of housekeeping and ensures family peace is considered a man's highest virtue;

Male responsibility: It is a sign of true manhood for a man to be a pillar in his home, not letting his family down and strengthening the bonds of the heart.

Advice and spiritual upbringing

Resentments and difficulties encountered in family life are temporary trials:

Children's happiness: A father's sincere love and respect for the mother is the main guarantee for children to grow up mentally calm, happy, and healthy;

Sense of gratitude: Rather than failing to appreciate loved ones while they are present in this transient world and later burning in the fire of regret, saying warm words to your lawful spouse and expressing your affection today is the most virtuous deed.

These spiritual reflections urge us to understand the sanctity of family and loyalty as the most important foundation of life. (You can find and read the full text of the poem via search engines).