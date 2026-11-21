A video circulating on social media showing three wedding ceremonies held simultaneously has sparked widespread discussion and warm wishes.

In the footage, three grooms and three brides can be seen standing side-by-side on the festively decorated stage of the "Yogdu" wedding hall. With respect for national traditions, the young couples have their hands placed over their hearts as they receive blessings and congratulations from guests and loved ones.

Why are such weddings appealing to so many?

Combining three weddings into one is being praised as an exemplary initiative to prevent excessive extravagance and waste in society. This format offers several important advantages:

Saving the family budget: Holding one wedding instead of three separate ceremonies significantly reduces costs for the venue, catering, and organizational expenses.

Reducing time and effort: Instead of preparing for three separate events, parents, relatives, and guests have the opportunity to congratulate all the young couples in a single day.

Unforgettable festive atmosphere: Three couples stepping onto the threshold of happiness together creates a unique and joyful memory for their families and loved ones.

Ceremony aspect Details Participants Three grooms and three brides Venue "Yogdu" wedding hall Main advantage Saving costs and time, family unity, and a shared festive mood

Social media users are wishing the young couples lasting marital happiness and emphasizing that such rational and joyful weddings should become more popular.

Do you think the tradition of holding weddings for brothers or close relatives on the same day should be widely promoted? Leave your thoughts in the comments!