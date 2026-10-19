"You built a big house, bought an expensive car... Well, what's next?": A thought-provoking reflection

·44·Society
"You built a big house, bought an expensive car... Well, what's next?": A thought-provoking reflection

In our rapidly flowing era, people have become so immersed in the race for material wealth, career, and showing off that they end up forgetting the most important values—their identity and the true meaning of life. Many spend their whole lives trying to look good from the outside and winning people's praise, but they never stop for a moment to think about how long these things actually last.

There are a few simple yet conscience-awakening questions each of us must ask ourselves.

Time of reckoning: How long do the things we strive for last?

The material achievements that have become the meaning of our lives are actually very short-lived and transient:

  • Heroically built gigantic structures: Luxurious mansions erected over years at the expense of health and nerves will stand for at most 50 or 100 years, and then they will remain for others;

  • The latest model of an expensive car: No matter how proudly it is driven, its thrill will wear off or lose its value in 5–10 years;

  • A lavish wedding that impressed everyone: A ceremony financed by spending a lifetime's savings in a single day passes in a single night, and the next day people are busy with their own worries and forget about it;

  • Millions accumulated over years: Wealth painstakingly saved coin by coin over the years can easily be spent in a second due to some emergency, illness, or mistake;

  • A person's own lifespan: A person who wants to conquer the world lives in this universe for only 70–80, at most 100 years.

Temporary possessions and forgotten eternity

If the lifespan and endpoint of everything are so clear, why are we chasing after fleeting shadows and losing our truly eternal life and peace of mind?

  • The danger of forgetting the Hereafter: Getting carried away by increasing the wealth in our pockets while forgetting the wealth of the soul and responsibility for tomorrow is the greatest loss;

  • The depreciation of kindness and compassion: Running after success, we have stopped checking up on our elderly parents, and we "haven't found time" for our children's sincere laughter and conversing with them.

The right time to dedicate time to loved ones is NOW

No one comes into this world twice. Over time, we may have all the material wealth in our hands, but there is a risk that we won't have the people who truly love us by our side:

  • Call your parents today and tell them you love them;

  • Hug your child and share your attention with them instead of an expensive toy;

  • Remember that there is great wisdom in living honestly and simply.

Living not for the possessions of a transient world, but for the good name left behind and the smile on the faces of loved ones is the highest purpose of life.

Material wealthTimeSpiritual valuesMeaning of life
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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