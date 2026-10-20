Person keeping 7 kg of marijuana and weapons detained in Qibray (video)

·28·Society
Person keeping 7 kg of marijuana and weapons detained in Qibray (video)

Another decisive operational measure against the illicit trafficking and spread of drugs was carried out in Tashkent region.

As a result of a special operation conducted jointly by officers of the State Security Service (SSS) Department for Tashkent city and the Main Department of Internal Affairs of the capital, a large quantity of secretly stored drugs and weapons was uncovered.

Illegal activity under the guise of agriculture

Based on information received by operational officers, an area in Qibray district was placed under full surveillance:

  • Suspect's identity: A citizen born in 1986, residing in Qibray district and previously convicted, came under suspicion as the illegal keeper;

  • Inspected location: A land plot allocated to the suspect on a long-term lease for agricultural activities was checked;

  • Special warehouse: During the inspection, two cargo containers located on the edge of the field area were thoroughly examined in the presence of attesting witnesses.

Confiscated material evidence: 7 kg of drugs and cartridges

Illegally hidden dangerous substances and ammunition were found inside the containers and documented:

  • 7 kg of dry marijuana: A total of 7 kilograms of "marijuana" narcotic drug stored in a dry state for the purpose of sale or distribution was discovered inside the containers;

  • Weapons and ammunition: Also, during the inspection, one "IZH-38" pneumatic weapon and 3 combat cartridges of 12 mm caliber were confiscated as material evidence.

Pre-investigation check actions are currently being conducted by law enforcement agencies regarding this case, and a legal assessment is being ensured.

State Security ServiceTashkent regionmarijuanaQibray district
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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