Child patients in Qibray hospital forced to clean walls

1 min read42
Child patients in Qibray hospital forced to clean walls

On November 12, a video circulated on social media showing some child patients cleaning hallway walls at the Republican Children's Medical Rehabilitation Center located in the Qibray district of Tashkent region. The Ministry of Health has responded to the incident.

According to the ministry's preliminary findings, on November 11 at 07:20, the department's housekeeper, M.A., arrived at work and discovered footprints on the hallway walls. Following this, the children responsible for the situation were made to clean the walls.

Based on the results of the investigation by a working group established by the Ministry of Health, it was announced that appropriate measures would be taken against the staff members who allowed this situation to occur.

For information, the Republican Children's Medical Rehabilitation Center is located in the Qibray district and has a capacity of 200 beds. The institution provides rehabilitation services for children under 18 years of age suffering from nervous system, orthopedic, respiratory, and gastrointestinal diseases.

The center provides daily care and necessary medical treatments for child patients.

Did you like this article?
Charos«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Follow Zamin:Telegram channelFollow on Google

No ads with a subscription

Zamin Premium — 4 900 UZS a month

Comments0

Announcements

Partnership
  1. Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
    Auto
    Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
  2. Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
    Auto
    Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
  3. 8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
    Economy
    8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
  4. Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
    Technology
    Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
  5. Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
    Technology
    Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
  6. How to choose a card for daily expenses?
    For Life
    How to choose a card for daily expenses?
  7. Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
    Sport
    Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
  8. Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
    Auto
    Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
  9. Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
    Society
    Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
  10. Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
    For Life
    Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Related news

Most read in Society