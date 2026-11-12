Child patients in Qibray hospital forced to clean walls

On November 12, a video circulated on social media showing some child patients cleaning hallway walls at the Republican Children's Medical Rehabilitation Center located in the Qibray district of Tashkent region. The Ministry of Health has responded to the incident.

According to the ministry's preliminary findings, on November 11 at 07:20, the department's housekeeper, M.A., arrived at work and discovered footprints on the hallway walls. Following this, the children responsible for the situation were made to clean the walls.

Based on the results of the investigation by a working group established by the Ministry of Health, it was announced that appropriate measures would be taken against the staff members who allowed this situation to occur.

For information, the Republican Children's Medical Rehabilitation Center is located in the Qibray district and has a capacity of 200 beds. The institution provides rehabilitation services for children under 18 years of age suffering from nervous system, orthopedic, respiratory, and gastrointestinal diseases.

The center provides daily care and necessary medical treatments for child patients.