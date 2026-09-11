Covert marijuana trafficking uncovered in Karakalpakstan

·46·Society
Covert marijuana trafficking uncovered in Karakalpakstan

The covert trafficking of narcotic drugs was put to an end in Karakalpakstan. Officers from the Counter-Smuggling Department of the Customs Administration of the Republic of Karakalpakstan, in cooperation with representatives of other law enforcement agencies, conducted a raid in the Ellikkala district. This was reported on the official Telegram channel of the State Customs Service.

During the operation, a citizen driving a car within the district was stopped and searched. Two paper-wrapped packages containing a dried, leaf-like substance with a distinct pungent odor were found on him.

Covert marijuana trafficking uncovered in Karakalpakstan

The total weight of this substance, including the packaging, was 3.37 grams. The discovered evidence was seized in accordance with established procedures.

Additionally, another drug-related incident was uncovered in the city of Nukus. A vehicle traveling on the "Takhiatash – Nukus" route was stopped and inspected.

During the inspection, a total of 10.57 grams of marijuana was found among a passenger's belongings. The seized narcotic drug was properly documented.

Criminal cases have been initiated regarding both incidents. Investigative operations are currently underway.

ГиёҳвандликКонтрабандаБожхонаКаракалпоғистонНуқусТадбирМарихуана
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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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