In Tashkent, a married couple was found hiding drugs inside a teddy bear

·8·Society
In Tashkent, a married couple was found hiding drugs inside a teddy bear

In the Sergeli district of Tashkent, a married couple and their accomplice suspected of illegal drug distribution were arrested. Drugs hidden inside a teddy bear were discovered in their rented apartment in the Chilanzar district.

It was determined that the couple and their accomplice traveled in a Matiz car, distributing drugs by leaving them in secret locations, a method known as "zakladka" (dead drops). During the operative operation, 50 packages of hashish were found in their possession.

When the apartment rented by the suspects in the Chilanzar district was searched, 450 grams of hashish and 100 grams of mephedrone were discovered inside a teddy bear. Additionally, 1,000 zip-lock bags, electronic scales, and items intended for packaging drugs were confiscated.

Operative measures were also continued in the Kibray and Mirzo Ulugbek districts. In Kibray, hashish was found in the car of a person suspected of engaging in drug dead-dropping. In the Mirzo Ulugbek district, 2 kilograms of opium extract and 40 grams of hashish were seized from a location linked to individuals suspected of drug trafficking via the internet.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, a total of 550 grams of hashish, 100 grams of mephedrone, and 2 kilograms of opium extract were confiscated during the operative measures conducted in Tashkent city and the Tashkent region. According to departmental estimates, these substances are equivalent to 26,300 individual doses.

Criminal cases have been initiated regarding the identified incidents.

Tashkent City Police Departmentdrug traffickingdead dropdrug addiction
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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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