95 kg of "hashish" hidden among trees discovered in Kibray

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95 kg of "hashish" hidden among trees discovered in Kibray

Nearly 95 kilograms of "hashish" narcotic substance were seized from illegal circulation in the Kibray district of Tashkent region. During an operational event conducted jointly by the Customs Committee and State Security Service (SSS) officers, the narcotic substance was found hidden among trees.

A total of 109 packages were found in 4 sacks in a field area. According to laboratory conclusions, the substance inside them was confirmed to be "hashish".

The area was under surveillance for several days. 8 days later, two citizens who arrived to take the narcotic substances were detained.

During the investigation, the person who gave the order to hide the narcotics was also identified and detained. According to the Committee's information, he was an individual previously held accountable in a criminal case related to gasoline smuggling.

It is noted that the seized 95 kilograms of "hashish" equates to nearly 700 thousand doses. Its potential black market value could exceed 10 million dollars.

A criminal case has been initiated regarding the incident, and investigative actions are ongoing.

Tashkent regionKibray districthashishcontraband
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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