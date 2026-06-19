“This is the worst Portugal”: Famous agent ruthlessly criticizes Ronaldo and Martinez

The first match of the World Cup, taking place on the fields of North America, has sparked major debates alongside unexpected results. In particular, the Portugal national team, which drew 1-1 against the African representative Congo in the opening match of Group E, has come under sharp criticism in its homeland.

Famous Portuguese football agent Paulo Barboza expressed very harsh and uncompromising views on the team's performance and Cristiano Ronaldo's role in the squad during an interview with 'RB Sport'.

“We didn't even deserve a draw”

According to the agent, the Portugal national team failed to show even half of the quality fans expected in their debut match and only secured a point against Congo due to luck.

Paulo Barboza on Portugal's performance: “We played very poorly against Congo and, in my opinion, we didn't even deserve a draw. This was the worst Portugal performance I have seen in the last 10 years. The most frustrating part is that the national team can actually play much better. But if this continues, we risk not only losing hope for the championship but also failing to advance from the group stage.”

The Ronaldo problem: “The team is playing with 10 men on the pitch”

The most sensational part of the interview focused on the team captain, Cristiano Ronaldo. Paulo Barboza openly stated that the 41-year-old legend's presence is negatively affecting the team mechanism:

Place in the starting lineup: Barboza believes that there is currently no place for Cristiano Ronaldo in the national team's starting XI.

The damage of the 'Ego': The striker's personal ambitions and oversized ego could hinder Portugal's overall spirit and their goal of winning the World Cup.

Tactical deficiency: When Ronaldo is on the pitch, the team effectively plays with 10 men, as he cannot provide the active pressing and mobility required by modern football.

Coach's fear and alternative stars in attack

Paulo Barboza also questioned the decisions of head coach Roberto Martinez. He believes Portugal is overly dependent on the Ronaldo factor. The coach seems afraid to bench Cristiano, fearing that such a decision would negatively impact the star player's psyche and the team atmosphere.

Meanwhile, Portugal has formidable alternative options that could make the attacking line much more diverse, fast, and effective:

Joao Felix

Gonçalo Ramos

Rafael Leão

The agent believes that by giving opportunities to these young and energetic forces, Portugal can find a true championship-level level of play.