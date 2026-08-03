Startup Solving AI Integration Challenges Raises $20 Million

·5·Technology
Startup Solving AI Integration Challenges Raises $20 Million

For large enterprise companies, securely implementing AI tools into their workflows remains a complex task. As a result, specialized engineering teams and organizations that help businesses launch AI systems are becoming increasingly popular. Techcrunch.com reports this.

According to ixbt.com, a new startup called June, founded by former Salesforce executive Efrat Rapoport and backed by Marc Benioff, has set out to solve this exact problem. The company managed to raise $20 million in a pre-seed round from Time Ventures, as well as prominent tech figures such as Michael Dell, Aaron Levie, and George Kurtz.

Efrat Rapoport and her three co-founders — Ohad Chen, Barak Goldstein, and Idan Tsitiat — previously founded Bonobo AI. This voice-to-text startup was created in 2017 and acquired by Salesforce two years later. The team worked on the tech giant's AI projects for several years.

Technological challenges and legacy systems

Experts believe that AI is paradoxically increasing the demand for professional services. Currently, the industry's response to this problem has been to hire more specialists. However, June's approach is different, offering enterprises a new path to automating processes.

Today, no Fortune 500 company can simply build a CRM system the old-fashioned way. Any AI model must work in integration with Salesforce, ServiceNow, Databricks, Workday, or other data management platforms.

"Before AI can create value, someone has to deal with legacy systems," says Rapoport. Fragmented data across various platforms, complex workflows, and accumulated technical debt over the years are among the main obstacles.

How does the June platform work?

Creating a template for an agent is considered the easiest part of the process. The real challenge is successfully connecting it to the complex underlying systems. For example, an AI agent needs to know how to act when there are ten duplicate fields representing the same data.

The June platform understands a company's business processes by scanning its existing systems, identifies bottlenecks, and replaces them with optimized agent-driven workflows. The system automatically provides enterprise teams with a complete roadmap of necessary steps.

Artificial IntelligenceStartupInvestmentTechnologySalesforce
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