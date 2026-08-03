Atletico Madrid eyeing move for Jack Grealish

·5·Sport
Atletico Madrid eyeing move for Jack Grealish

Atletico Madrid are considering a move to sign Manchester City winger Jack Grealish. According to reports from The Sun, the Spanish club could offer the 30-year-old player the chance to play in the Champions League again by bringing him into their squad. This surprising step comes at a time when the player's future remains uncertain, Goal.com reports.

Having spent last season on loan at Everton, the player scored 2 goals and provided 6 assists. However, a foot fracture in January forced him to end his season early. Despite this, the Atletico board highly values Grealish's activity both on and off the pitch and sees him as a strong player who fits head coach Diego Simeone's tactical system.

Situation at Manchester City and coach's stance

Rumors surrounding the player intensified after he was left out of Manchester City's pre-season tour of Asia. However, the player firmly clarified via his social media page that he had not been sidelined from the team, but was still in the process of recovering from an injury.

The club's new head coach Enzo Maresca also confirmed that his relationship with the player is good. Maresca stated that Jack is currently a Manchester City player and the coach will continue to do his job and train him. The coach also praised the player's human qualities.

European and domestic suitors

If this transfer goes through, Grealish will return to the Champions League by joining Atletico, who finished fourth in La Liga last season and reached the semi-finals of European competition. At the Metropolitano Stadium, he will have to compete with players like Lee Kang-in, Alex Baena, Thiago Almada, and Ademola Lookman.

If the move to Spain falls through, Everton and Aston Villa are reportedly closely monitoring the player's situation. For now, which team Grealish will continue his career with during the transfer window remains open.

Jack GrealishAtletico MadridManchester CityTransfersChampions League
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