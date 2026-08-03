Cambridge Scientists Create Eco-Friendly Battery from Green Algae

·1·Technology
Cambridge Scientists Create Eco-Friendly Battery from Green Algae

Researchers at the University of Cambridge, in collaboration with biodesigner Lucia Giron, have presented prototypes of an innovative device that generates electricity using living cyanobacteria (blue-green algae) instead of traditional chemical elements. According to ixbt.com, this development, named biocell, could become an eco-friendly alternative for low-power electronics in the future. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports.

This technology is called biophotovoltaics and makes it possible to directly obtain electrical energy through photosynthesizing microorganisms. During photosynthesis, algae not only convert sunlight into chemical energy but also simultaneously generate electric current. Their vital activity requires only sunlight, water, and carbon dioxide.

Eco-Friendly Alternative and Sustainability

The developers note that the generation of electricity does not stop even after sunset. Due to natural metabolic processes occurring inside the cell, the battery continues to produce energy. This is a completely new approach compared to traditional technologies.

According to scientists, such biocells will help reduce dependence on lithium and other rare materials that cause serious environmental damage. This is particularly relevant against the backdrop of the problem of billions of disposable batteries thrown into landfills every year.

Practical Tests and Prospects

The researchers note that the technology has already proven its viability. In laboratory conditions, algae have been used continuously to generate electricity for over six years. Today, the team has created several fully functional devices using biocells.

These devices include electronic watches, temperature sensors, and a houseplant monitoring system. This system tracks light levels, air temperature, and soil moisture, transmitting data to a mobile app. To bring the technology to market, a startup named e-Pho has been founded, which is looking for partners for commercialization.

For now, the capabilities of the technology are limited to minimal energy consumption devices. Replacing batteries in smartphones or laptops is not yet out of the question. Nevertheless, scientists believe that biophotovoltaics will become one of the promising directions for the development of eco-friendly energy sources.

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