Father Who Anticipated Baby's Crying Surprises Passengers

Before boarding a night flight, a young father named Chen took a remarkable initiative for the comfort of other passengers. Considering the possibility that his baby might cry during the flight, he purchased 100 pairs of earplugs for his neighboring passengers.

He also decided to distribute the earplugs to apologize to the passengers in advance. This sincere and thoughtful gesture was warmly received by those on the plane.

Many passengers thanked Chen for such courtesy and consideration, refusing to take the earplugs. They said that a baby crying is natural and nobody should be upset about it. The young father's behavior also sparked many positive comments on social media.