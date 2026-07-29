Father Who Anticipated Baby's Crying Surprises Passengers

·102·World
Father Who Anticipated Baby's Crying Surprises Passengers

Before boarding a night flight, a young father named Chen took a remarkable initiative for the comfort of other passengers. Considering the possibility that his baby might cry during the flight, he purchased 100 pairs of earplugs for his neighboring passengers.

He also decided to distribute the earplugs to apologize to the passengers in advance. This sincere and thoughtful gesture was warmly received by those on the plane.

Many passengers thanked Chen for such courtesy and consideration, refusing to take the earplugs. They said that a baby crying is natural and nobody should be upset about it. The young father's behavior also sparked many positive comments on social media.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Uzbek citizen fined in Russia for disturbing a lynxUzbek citizen fined in Russia for disturbing a lynxToday, 14:08British man sets record by eating 15 fish fingers in one minuteBritish man sets record by eating 15 fish fingers in one minuteToday, 13:54Severe forest fires in France turn over 100 homes to ashSevere forest fires in France turn over 100 homes to ashToday, 13:47Sixth Death Recorded Due to Dangerous Bacteria Outbreak in New YorkSixth Death Recorded Due to Dangerous Bacteria Outbreak in New YorkToday, 13:30Horrific Family Tragedy in the USA: Man Shoots Dead Wife and Six ChildrenHorrific Family Tragedy in the USA: Man Shoots Dead Wife and Six ChildrenToday, 13:22Donnarumma got married: Haaland rocked the wedding (video)Donnarumma got married: Haaland rocked the wedding (video)Today, 12:55
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
The kindness of this kindergarten teacher has captured millions of hearts
The kindness of this kindergarten teacher has captured millions of hearts
Lamine Yamal's photo with stacks of cash after the final sparks debate online
Lamine Yamal's photo with stacks of cash after the final sparks debate online
Lamine Yamal's strange request to the Spanish federation sparks debate
Lamine Yamal's strange request to the Spanish federation sparks debate
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
Viral toy sends children to the hospital