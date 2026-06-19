Chaos at World Cup 2026: What happened between Canada and Qatar coaches?

The match between Canada and Qatar in the second round of the World Cup was remembered not only for the dominant scoreline (6:0) but also for the tense and confrontational situations on the pitch. The serious clash between the representatives and head coaches of the two teams after the game has sparked widespread discussion among football fans.

Canada head coach Jesse Marsch gave a very brief and sharp response during the press conference when asked about the conflict with opposing manager Julen Lopetegui.

Jesse Marsch: "Talking about this is a waste of time."

Following a massive victory secured by Jonathan David's hat-trick, Jesse Marsch preferred to leave the question about the misunderstanding with Lopetegui unanswered:

"I won't spend a single minute talking about this. This situation is not worth my time at all," USA Today quotes Marsch.

How did the mass brawl on the pitch start?

When the referee blew the final whistle, the two experienced specialists, Jesse Marsch and Julen Lopetegui, were initially chatting calmly on the touchline.

However, at the end of the conversation, Qatar's Lopetegui said something to his Canadian colleague (most likely a provocative remark). Marsch then lost his temper, gestured toward his opponent, and left the pitch. This spark between the coaches quickly ignited, leading to a mass brawl involving players from both teams, substitutes, and technical staff.

What caused the conflict? (The horrific injury in the 55th minute)

In reality, the internal atmosphere and tension reached their peak as early as the 55th minute. In that situation, Qatar midfielder Assim Madibo committed an extremely rough and dangerous foul against Canada's Ismaël Koné, intentionally striking the opponent's leg instead of the ball.

Severe consequences: As a result of the challenge, Ismaël Koné suffered a serious injury and was unable to leave the pitch on his own, being carried off on a stretcher.

Referee's decision: The referee showed a straight red card to Assim Madibo for this brutal foul. Having already had one player sent off earlier, the Qatar national team was forced to play the remainder of the match with 9 men.

It is assumed that this aggression and lack of discipline were the primary factors leading to the post-match mass disorder. The FIFA Disciplinary Committee is expected to launch a separate investigation into the brawl following the match.