Super Transfer: Real Madrid Preparing Serious Move for Michael Olise

While World Cup debates are heating up across the ocean, Europe's giant clubs have already drawn up massive plans for the summer transfer window following the tournament. Specifically, according to famous insider Jose Felix Dias, France national team and Bayern Munich attacking midfielder Michael Olise remains one of the top priorities on Real Madrid's transfer list.

The 'Royal Club' plans to launch official and serious efforts to secure the 24-year-old talented winger as soon as the Mundial, taking place in the USA, Canada, and Mexico from June 11 to July 19, concludes.

Michael Olise's current transfer profile

Metric Data (Transfermarkt) Position Attacking Midfielder / Winger Market Value ~ 150 million euros Current Club Bayern Munich Contract Duration Until the end of June 2029

Why Real Madrid and Olise?

Michael Olise's brilliant and consistent performances in Munich and with the France national team have completely captured the attention of Florentino Perez and Madrid's scouts. Real aims to make its attacking line even more formidable and versatile through this transfer:

Strategic Plan: The Spanish giant is closely monitoring the player's participation and physical condition during the World Cup. The full transfer offensive will begin precisely after the Mundial final.

Negotiation Challenges: Bayern Munich management is not willing to let go of their leader easily. Especially since the player's market value is estimated at 150 million euros and his contract runs until 2029, it will require a massive financial investment from the Madrid club.

Transfer Analysts' Opinion: Olise's move to Real would perfectly fit the club's future 'Galacticos' project. However, the Munich club may only release such a key figure with a long-term contract for a record-breaking astronomical sum. For now, all attention and pressure are focused on the results of the 2026 World Cup matches.

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