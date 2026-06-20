Leeds United Eye Former Germany Star Julian Brandt

·18·Sport
Leeds United Eye Former Germany Star Julian Brandt

England's Leeds United are planning to significantly strengthen their squad during the summer transfer window. The team has set its sights on experienced midfielder Julian Brandt, a former member of the Germany national team. With his contract at Borussia Dortmund having expired, the player is currently a free agent, making this transfer financially very attractive for Leeds. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

According to Goal.com, 30-year-old Brandt has performed consistently over seven seasons at Borussia Dortmund. He was signed from Bayer Leverkusen in 2019 for 25 million euros. Now, he has the opportunity to continue his career in the English Premier League. Following a disappointing campaign last season, Leeds United aim to bolster their squad with experienced players.

Great Experience and Versatility

Julian Brandt is a highly respected player in European football. He has appeared in over 380 matches in the German Bundesliga and played in more than 80 Champions League games. His statistics at Dortmund are also impressive: 57 goals and 70 assists in 307 matches. Such figures would undoubtedly be a key factor in enhancing Leeds' attacking potential.

One of the player's main strengths is his versatility. Brandt can operate effectively not only as an attacking midfielder but also in the center or on the wings. This quality provides the coaching staff with wide opportunities to change tactical schemes. Leeds management has identified the German footballer as a primary target specifically for these reasons.

Competition and Other Candidates

However, Leeds United are not alone in the race for Julian Brandt. Reports suggest that at least one Champions League club is also interested in the player. His free agent status further increases his attractiveness on the transfer market, as clubs only need to agree on wages without paying a transfer fee.

Leeds United do not intend to limit themselves to Brandt alone. Club scouts are also monitoring young talents such as Northern Ireland international Shea Charles. Ahead of the new season, the team aims to balance the squad with both experienced and promising players. Brandt's arrival would signal the club's high ambitions.

Leeds UnitedBorussia DortmundJulian BrandtTransfersFootball
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