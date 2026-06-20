Rumors put to rest: Real Madrid issues official statement on Michael Olise

Madrid's Real Madrid club has issued an official statement to put an end to the transfer rumors surrounding Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise . The 'Royal Club' strictly emphasized that it has had no contact with the French footballer, his agents, or representatives.

Official denial text

The statement published on the club's official website reads:

«Regarding the reports circulating in various media outlets about our club's alleged interest in Bayern player Michael Olise, Real Madrid states that we have had no direct or indirect contact with the player himself, his representatives, or any person in his circle».

Institutional respect between Real and Bayern

The Madrid giant specifically acknowledged the strong ties formed with the Munich club over the years:

Mutual trust: The relationship between the two clubs has long been based on respect, cooperation, and trust.

Transfer ethics: Real reminded that whenever interest in a player arises, it is a principle of institutional loyalty to first conduct direct negotiations with the player's current club.

Sense of regret: The club management expressed regret that such unfounded assumptions and fabrications are being spread in the media.

Who spread the rumors?

Reports of this transfer caused a great stir in the sports press. In particular, the following prestigious sources and publications claimed that Real was seriously interested in Olise:

Fabrizio Romano (famous insider) Marca and AS (Madrid publications) Mundo Deportivo (Barcelona publication)

Following this swift and sharp denial by Real Madrid, the hype surrounding the talented French winger's move to Madrid has been officially put to an end.