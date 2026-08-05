Maresca Reveals His Plan for Manchester City After First Victory

Manchester CityManchester City's new head coach Enzo Maresca said after his first victory in charge that the changes seen on the pitch mattered more than the result. City beat the K-League stars 3-1 in Seoul.

The Italian coach was pleased to see the principles being instilled in training from day one beginning to show in the players' movements. Particular emphasis is being placed on creating chances from the wings and continuing attacks with several players involved.

There was something more important than the score for Maresca

"Manchester Cityscored all three of their goals in the opening 23 minutes of the first half. Rayan Aït-Nouri opened the scoring, and after the opponents equalised, Tijjani Reijnders and Divin Mubama scored the goals that secured victory. It was Maresca's first win as City's head coach.

However, the coach did not limit his post-match comments to the result.

"It is a nice feeling. But the most important thing is seeing the things we have tried to establish from the first day. The players have worked very hard to show this, and that is very important," Maresca said.

The comment shows that the new coach is not viewing pre-season matches simply as wins or defeats. The main task now is to determine how quickly the players are absorbing his new demands.

Speed on the wings could become a new weapon

Maresca particularly stressed the importance of players who can use the width of the pitch in attack.

"We need good players on the wings. We need players like Semenyo and Savinho who are always looking to create something."

Antoine Semenyo was one of City's most active players in Seoul. He assisted Reijnders' goal, while in the move that led to Mubama's strike, the goalkeeper saved his shot before the young forward followed up to score from the rebound.

Wingers' duties are not limited to moving along the touchline. Maresca also expects them to take on opponents one-on-one, cut inside and create gaps between defenders.

That is why quick players such as Semenyo and Savinho could play a decisive role in the new system.

Mubama is taking his opportunity

Maresca also spoke specifically about Divin Mubama's performance.

"Divin Mubama scored a goal. He is enjoying every day."

The young striker scored in his second consecutive match on the Asian tour. He had previously scored against Inter in Hong Kong and then took his chance again against the K-League stars.

Pre-season training camps are a crucial stage for young players competing for a place in the first team. Good work in training is not enough — they must also deliver when they take the field with the senior side.

Mubama is doing exactly that so far. Scoring in consecutive matches gives Maresca another option in attack.

What could City's new style look like?

It is still too early to draw major tactical conclusions from the match in Seoul. The opponents were an invitational team made up of players from different clubs, while Maresca replaced almost the entire side in the second half.

Nevertheless, the first signs were visible:

— accelerating attacks through the wings;

— using midfielders who are comfortable carrying the ball;

— getting several players into the penalty area at the same time;

— pressing the opponents immediately after losing possession.

In the first half, City created chances not only through lengthy combinations but also with quick, direct attacks. In Maresca's view, this is an early result of the work being done in training.

Two serious tests lie ahead

Manchester City's Asian tour will end on 9 August with a match against Atlético Madrid. The game is expected to provide Maresca's team with a considerably tougher tactical test than the match against the K-League stars.

After that, City will return to England and compete for the season's first official trophy on 16 August. FA Cup holders Manchester City will face Premier League champions Arsenal in the Community Shield at Cardiff's Principality Stadium.

That leaves Maresca with little time. The attacking signs seen in Korea must now work against Atlético's organised defence and Arsenal's high press.

The 3-1 victory in Seoul was the first positive result of a new era. But as Maresca said, the score is not the main issue — can the team display the football being built from day one in major matches too? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share the article with sports fans on Telegram or other social networks!