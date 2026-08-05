Prates threatens rivals: “I’ll send every one of you straight to the Kingdom of Pain”

One of the leading contenders for the UFC welterweight title, Carlos Prates, has issued a fierce message to his rivals. The Brazilian fighter said he believes he will win the belt in his next bout and promised to settle the score later with the athletes who mention his name.

Prates, who has 24 wins and seven losses, is ranked first in the UFC’s official welterweight rankings. However, his next fight has not yet been officially announced.

“I’ll send every one of you to the Kingdom of Pain”

In a social media post, Prates addressed Sean Brady, Uros Medic and other fighters who have mentioned his name.

“Many of you, including Sean Brady, Uros Medic and other fighters, are mentioning me. Relax, brothers. In my next fight, I’m winning this belt.”

The Brazilian also stressed that he would not leave his rivals’ callouts unanswered after becoming champion.

“After that, I’ll settle the score with each of you individually and send you straight to the Kingdom of Pain. Be ready. There’s no personal animosity — this is just business.”

Prates’ statement is more than ordinary trash talk. He is trying to heat up competition in the welterweight division and present himself as the next leading contender for a title fight.

Three opponents — three stoppage wins

Carlos Prates’ recent results provide serious grounds for his confidence. The Brazilian has finished all three of his latest UFC fights before the final bell.

In August 2025, he knocked out Geoff Neal in the final second of the first round. Three months later, he stopped former champion Leon Edwards with strikes in the second round. In May 2026, he scored another technical knockout over former champion Jack Della Maddalena in the third round.

Prates has earned 19 of his 24 professional wins by knockout. All seven of his UFC victories have come by stoppage, and he received a bonus for each one.

These results have made Prates one of the division’s most dangerous strikers. He has shown that he can break opponents down not only with a single powerful punch, but also with kicks, knees, elbows and constant pressure.

The title fight has not yet been officially awarded

Prates says his next fight will be for the belt, but the UFC has not officially named him the next challenger.

Welterweight champion Islam Makhachev will defend his belt against Ian Machado Garry at UFC 330 in Philadelphia on August 15. Garry has been officially designated as the number one contender for the fight.

Prates previously said he should fight the winner of Makhachev versus Garry. After his convincing victory over Jack Della Maddalena, he believes he has done enough to earn a title opportunity.

However, Michael Morales, Sean Brady and other highly ranked contenders are also in the UFC welterweight division. As a result, the organization could consider giving Prates a direct title shot or requiring him to take another eliminator.

A rematch with Garry remains possible

Carlos Prates’ only UFC loss also came against Ian Garry. The Irishman won by decision in their five-round bout in April 2025.

Although Prates put his opponent under serious pressure in the final round, he could not recover the points he had lost in the earlier rounds. He then knocked out Neal, Edwards and Della Maddalena in succession to return to the title race.

If Garry defeats Makhachev, Prates will have an opportunity to fight not only for the belt but also for revenge for the sole loss of his career. The Brazilian has previously expressed a desire to stage such a fight in his home country.

If Makhachev wins, Prates could get a stylistically intriguing matchup between an elite striker and a high-level grappler.

There is still a gap before Brady and Medic

Sean Brady remains one of the highest-ranked fighters in the official rankings. Uros Medic broke into the top 15 after a run of stoppage wins and is calling for fights against big names. Brady is ranked fifth and Medic 14th in the UFC rankings.

After defeating Daniel Rodriguez in just 30 seconds in Belgrade, Medic expressed his desire to face higher-ranked opponents. He named Carlos Prates as one of his dream opponents, although he placed greater emphasis on Leon Edwards for his next fight.

For now, Prates is looking past lower-ranked opponents and toward the championship belt. His plan is simple: reach the top of the division first, then face each of those who have called him out.

The final decision is now in the UFC’s hands

Carlos Prates’ words sound harsh, but his last three fights are keeping those statements from being empty threats. He has stopped three strong opponents in a row, including two former champions.

At the same time, believing in a title opportunity and officially receiving a title fight are two different matters. Prates’ next opponent will depend on the outcome of Makhachev versus Garry and the UFC leadership’s decision.

The welterweight picture will become clearer after August 15. Then we will find out whether Prates’ next step truly leads toward the belt or whether the road to the Kingdom of Pain first runs through another opponent. Share your opinion in the comments and send the article to sports fans on Telegram or other social networks!