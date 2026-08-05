Mykhailo Mudryk Returns to the Pitch After 615-Day Absence

Ukrainian forward Mykhailo Mudryk has officially returned to professional football after completing his suspension. According to Goal.com, the player made his first appearance after a 615-day absence caused by a doping case. Goal.com reports on this.

The long-awaited moment came during a friendly match between Chelsea and Juventus in Hong Kong. Mudryk came on as a substitute in the 82nd minute, making his first appearance for the team managed by Xabi Alonso.

His return to the pitch was marked by enthusiastic applause and a standing ovation from Chelsea fans in the stands. The coaching staff on the substitutes’ bench also welcomed the player with applause.

Doping Scandal and Suspension History

Mykhailo Mudryk was temporarily suspended after being accused of taking meldonium following test results from late 2024. At the start of 2026, the English Football Association announced a four-year suspension for him.

Nevertheless, the footballer consistently maintained his innocence. The situation changed dramatically in July 2026 after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) changed its criteria for detecting the substance.

Under the new rules, the concentration of the substance detected in the player’s body was no longer considered a violation. As a result, WADA, the English Football Association and the player reached a successful agreement.

Return to the Pitch and Future Plans

Under the revised decision, Mudryk’s suspension was reduced to the period he had already served—one year and eight months. This allowed him to immediately rejoin Chelsea and begin training.

The match against Juventus was the Ukrainian player’s first practical step after a difficult period. His return is expected to further expand the London club’s attacking options.