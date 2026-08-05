Asus Canceled a GeForce RTX 5090 Order and Raised the Price

Another unpleasant incident has occurred in the technology market while demand for flagship graphics cards remains high worldwide. A Reddit user under the name IndependentOk1031 reported that Asus unilaterally canceled an order for a ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card placed through Nvidia’s official marketplace. The incident clearly highlights pricing policies and supply chain problems in the market for expensive computer components. Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the buyer initially ordered this high-performance graphics card for $4,429, with the total reaching $4,607 including taxes. However, some time later, the buyer received a notification that the purchase had been canceled. The buyer said they contacted Nvidia support for clarification and were told that Asus could not fulfill the order at the original price because its prices had been updated too late.

A Sharp Price Jump

It turned out that Nvidia representatives had asked the manufacturer to fulfill the order under the previous terms, using the original price, but Asus rejected the request. After the order was canceled, the price of the same graphics card immediately rose to $4,982, or approximately $5,090 including taxes. As a result, the buyer could purchase the same graphics card again, but its price had increased by nearly $500. Asus has so far refrained from issuing an official comment on the situation.

The incident comes amid a broader price increase in the graphics card market. It is worth recalling that the initial recommended price of the GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition reference model was $1,999. Nevertheless, alternative versions offered by Nvidia’s partners have become significantly more expensive recently. In addition to market demand, rising component costs are also contributing to this trend.

Earlier last week, reports emerged that Nvidia had raised the prices of “memory and GPU” bundles for its partners by 10–30%. Such factors are ultimately driving up the cost of high-performance graphics accelerators for ordinary consumers. Experts believe that the market for components designed for high-end gaming and professional workstations is unlikely to stabilize anytime soon.