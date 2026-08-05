Google Assistant Makes Way for Gemini AI in 2026

Google has announced the exact date when it will begin phasing out its popular voice assistant, Google Assistant, and replacing it with the more advanced Gemini AI. According to ixbt.com, this major change will fundamentally alter the daily gadget habits of millions of users. Ixbt.com reports that this is the case.

According to official emails sent to users, the process of replacing Google Assistant with Gemini will begin on September 4, 2026. The transition is expected to take several weeks, during which devices will be gradually migrated to the new AI system.

Which devices will switch to Gemini?

The first wave of updates will primarily cover smartphones running Android, Wear OS smartwatches, and compatible earbuds. On these gadgets, Gemini will fully replace the previous voice assistant.

The changes will also affect Android Auto. Google initially planned to complete the process as early as the beginning of 2026, but the timeline was pushed back slightly. During this time, Gemini was further improved, significantly enhancing its ability to understand natural speech and perform everyday tasks.

Features that will remain

Not all devices will receive the same update. In particular, cars with Google services installed, smart speakers and displays, as well as other household devices supporting Google Assistant, will continue to work as before without changes.

Even after the migration is fully completed, users will be able to summon the assistant using the familiar methods. They can use a voice command or press and hold the power button, but Gemini will appear on the screen instead of the old Google Assistant.