Gonçalo Ramos Makes His Milan Debut

One of Milan’s main summer signings, striker Gonçalo Ramos made his first appearance for the Italian club. The Portuguese forward, signed from Paris Saint-Germain for more than €70 million, came on in a friendly against Inter and made a positive first impression. According to GOAL.com, despite joining the team only a week ago, he managed to showcase his potential. This was reported by Goal.com reports it.

In the 63rd minute, Gonçalo Ramos replaced young striker Francesco Camarda and immediately showed that he would be a central figure in the head coach’s tactical plans. The substitution was not merely a rotation move; it also highlighted the squad hierarchy — talented youngster Camarda clearly understands that the experienced new arrival is a first-team player. Although Ramos has not yet fully regained his fitness, his movement on the pitch did not go unnoticed by the experts.

Early Movement and Chances

Despite playing only 27 minutes, the former Paris Saint-Germain player created two dangerous situations near the opposition goal. In one of them, Yann Bisseck managed to clear the ball just before it reached its intended target. Ramos’ ability to play with his back to goal, draw defenders toward him and open up space for midfielders added greater variety to Milan’s attacks.

The understanding between Gonçalo Ramos and Rafael Leão was also clearly visible both on and off the pitch. When Rafael Leão moved inside from the wing and delivered the ball toward the far post, Ramos positioned himself in that exact area and posed a threat to the opposition goal. The move reminded football fans of their performances together for the Portugal national team.

Future Plans and Expectations

At this stage, the coach needs time and the right players to instill his ideas in the team. Gonçalo Ramos is viewed as a centre-forward who meets those requirements and can serve as a link between midfield and attack. Although there is still plenty of work to do, his debut has created an optimistic mood ahead of the coming season.

Milan fans are eagerly waiting to see the new striker’s full potential in competitive matches and to follow his effective partnership with Rafael Leão. If the Portuguese forward fully regains his form, there is little doubt that he will become a key leader of the team’s attack.