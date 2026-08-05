Amazon-Owned Zoox to Start Charging for Self-Driving Cars in Las Vegas

Amazon-owned Zoox, a company developing autonomous transportation technologies, has announced that it will begin charging for its robotaxi services in Las Vegas. After years of testing and technological development, the move marks a major turning point in the company’s transition to commercial operations. TechCrunch.com reports this.

According to ixbt.com, commercial rides will launch on August 10. Until then, the service had been operating free of charge on a trial basis for Las Vegas residents and visitors for nearly a year. Founded in Silicon Valley in 2014, the startup has spent years developing its purpose-built electric vehicle, AI-powered self-driving system and ride-booking app.

Key Approval Opens the Door to Commercial Operations

After Amazon acquired the company in 2020, Zoox introduced its distinctive cube-shaped robotaxi, whose control system operates without a steering wheel or pedals. Over the past six years, Zoox has tested these vehicles and upgraded their hardware. During this period, the company faced challenges including funding, technical problems, obtaining the required permits and recalling some vehicles.

One of the main obstacles was removed last week. Federal safety regulators, including the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), granted Zoox a temporary exemption from certain Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards. The approval allows the company to charge passengers for rides in its robotaxis because, unlike conventional cars, these vehicles lack many standard controls.

Pricing Policy and Future Plans

The commercial exemption, granted for two years and covering up to 2,500 vehicles, includes ventilation and braking standards. Zoox also operates in other markets such as San Francisco and Austin, but the company still needs two additional permits to operate commercially in California.

Company representatives say robotaxi fares will be calculated based on a base fare, distance and trip duration. The final price will be shown to passengers before booking and will not change even if the vehicle takes a different route. Additional fees may also apply for trips to airports or crowded venues hosting major events, such as Sphere and T-Mobile Arena. Zoox aims to keep its prices competitive with fares offered by traditional taxi services at a similar level of convenience.