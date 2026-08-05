Cristian Chivu Discusses the Draw in the Milan Derby and the Team’s Physical Condition

Inter and Milan played out a 1–1 draw in a keenly contested derby held in Perth, Australia. After the friendly, Nerazzurri head coach Cristian Chivu shared his thoughts on the team’s performance, the mistakes made and the main objectives of pre-season preparations. Goal.com reports .

According to fcinter1908.it, the coach stressed that improving the team’s physical condition was more important than the result. He said the squad had been working extremely hard in training in recent days, with gradually restoring the players’ fitness remaining the top priority.

Early difficulties and the opponent’s pressure

At the start of the match, the team appeared to struggle slightly with spacing and made mistakes in passing. In Cristian Chivu’s view, the players were hurried in the opening minutes, largely because of the opponent’s intense pressing.

“At the start of the match, we struggled to find the spaces, and there were many mistakes when playing out and passing, but the quality and pressing of the opponent in front of us also played a part”, the coach said while analysing the match.

Positive changes after half-time

As time went on, Inter made adjustments and began to take control of events on the pitch. The players found ways to escape the opponent’s pressure and played the remainder of the match reasonably well.

The coach said he was pleased that some players had spent sufficient minutes on the pitch and managed to show their abilities, even though they were not yet in ideal physical condition. He noted that the players’ hard work was already producing positive changes.

Physical fitness remains the main focus

At this stage, the coaching staff’s greatest concern is improving the players’ health and physical fitness. At the same time, the team is working to add new elements while remaining faithful to the playing principles developed over previous years.

According to Chivu, results are currently secondary because the main task is to restore the stamina and speed in the players’ legs needed to perform consistently throughout the season.