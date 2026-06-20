Kylian Mbappe on Michael Olise: "He is the greatest player of today and tomorrow"

France national team captain and Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe spoke highly of his teammate Michael Olise. Following a 3-1 victory against Senegal in the World Cup, Mbappe praised the young winger's skill. It is worth noting that Olise provided the assists for both of Mbappe's goals in this match. According to Goal.com, report says.

In an interview with L'Équipe, Mbappe specifically recognized Olise's elegance on the pitch and his vision of the game. According to him, Michael is one of the most key stars not only of today but also of the future. The captain also touched upon the player's reserved and calm character.

Elegance and humility on the pitch

"He is a player for today and tomorrow. Michael has a unique elegance and the ability to read the game. We get along very well. He chooses his words carefully and speaks little, but instead, his feet do the talking on the pitch. Accept him as he is; he will never change," said Kylian Mbappe.

The 24-year-old Olise, who currently plays for Bayern Munich, responded to the captain's praise. He noted that it is pleasant to hear such recognition, but emphasized that he must continue to work on himself. Olise stated that he currently considers himself only a "player of today" and aims to reach even higher peaks in the future.

Successful run in Germany

Michael Olise's career saw a sharp rise after joining Bayern Munich. In the 2025-26 season, he appeared in 52 matches across all competitions, recording 22 goals and 31 assists. These statistics earned him the title of "Player of the Season" in the Bundesliga.

According to Goal.com, Olise has appeared in 18 matches for the France national team, scoring 7 goals. Under the management of Didier Deschamps, he forms a powerful trio in the attack alongside Mbappe and Dembele. Having won a silver medal at the 2024 Olympics, the player is now fighting for the world title.

The France national team aims to repeat its successes of 1998 and 2018 and secure its third World Cup title in history. The consistent performance of talents like Olise further increases the "Les Bleus" chances in this prestigious tournament.