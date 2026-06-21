Battle for Group Leadership: Germany vs Ivory Coast Starting Lineups

Tashkent time 01:00The central match of Group E is about to begin. Both teams collected 3 points in the first round, and this encounter in Toronto will determine the group leader.

As a reminder, in the 1st round, the Germans crushed Curaçao 7:1 while the Ivory Coast national team secured a difficult but important victory over Ecuador 1:0 in the scoreline.

Confirmed starting lineups:

Germany Ivory Coast Manuel Neuer (GK) Yahia Fofana (GK) Jonathan Tah Wilfried Singo Nico Schlotterbeck Gislin Konan Nathaniel Brown Emmanuel Agbadu Joshua Kimmich Odilon Kossounou Felix Nmecha Franck Kessié Aleksandar Pavlović Inao Ouattara Leroy Sané Ibrahim Sangaré Jamal Musiala Amad Diallo Florian Wirtz Oumar Diomandé Kai Havertz Boniface Bonny

Key pre-match highlights:

Attacking power: Following the devastating result in the first game (Musiala, Wirtz, and Havertz scored in that match), Germany will try to maintain their attacking tempo.

Disciplined defense: The 'Elephants' aim to defend orderly, as they did against Ecuador, and disrupt the European giant's combinations through a physically strong midfield led by Franck Kessié.

The winner of this match could secure a ticket to the World Cup 2026 knockout stage (Round of 16) ahead of schedule. We wish the teams a beautiful and goal-rich game!