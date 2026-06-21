Battle for Group Leadership: Germany vs Ivory Coast Starting Lineups
Tashkent time 01:00The central match of Group E is about to begin. Both teams collected 3 points in the first round, and this encounter in Toronto will determine the group leader.
As a reminder, in the 1st round, the Germans crushed Curaçao 7:1 while the Ivory Coast national team secured a difficult but important victory over Ecuador 1:0 in the scoreline.
Confirmed starting lineups:
Germany
Ivory Coast
Manuel Neuer (GK)
Yahia Fofana (GK)
Jonathan Tah
Wilfried Singo
Nico Schlotterbeck
Gislin Konan
Nathaniel Brown
Emmanuel Agbadu
Joshua Kimmich
Odilon Kossounou
Felix Nmecha
Franck Kessié
Aleksandar Pavlović
Inao Ouattara
Leroy Sané
Ibrahim Sangaré
Jamal Musiala
Amad Diallo
Florian Wirtz
Oumar Diomandé
Kai Havertz
Boniface Bonny
Key pre-match highlights:
Attacking power: Following the devastating result in the first game (Musiala, Wirtz, and Havertz scored in that match), Germany will try to maintain their attacking tempo.
Disciplined defense: The 'Elephants' aim to defend orderly, as they did against Ecuador, and disrupt the European giant's combinations through a physically strong midfield led by Franck Kessié.
The winner of this match could secure a ticket to the World Cup 2026 knockout stage (Round of 16) ahead of schedule. We wish the teams a beautiful and goal-rich game!
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