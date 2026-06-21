WC 2026: Schedule for Today's Group G and H Matches

The World Cup battles have reached their peak. Today, from June 21 to June 22, the next round of matches in Groups G and H will take place.

Group G matches

In this quartet, representatives from Europe, Asia, Oceania, and Africa will face off:

Group H matches

In Group H, Spain, one of the World Cup favorites, will take the field alongside representatives from Latin America and Africa:

21:00. Spain — Saudi Arabia

03:00. Uruguay — Cape Verde

These matches are of great importance for determining the balance of power in the group and clarifying the chances of teams fighting for a spot in the next stage.