WC 2026: Schedule for Today's Group G and H Matches
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
The World Cup battles have reached their peak. Today, from June 21 to June 22, the next round of matches in Groups G and H will take place.
Group G matches
In this quartet, representatives from Europe, Asia, Oceania, and Africa will face off:
06:00. New Zealand — Egypt
Group H matches
In Group H, Spain, one of the World Cup favorites, will take the field alongside representatives from Latin America and Africa:
21:00. Spain — Saudi Arabia
03:00. Uruguay — Cape Verde
These matches are of great importance for determining the balance of power in the group and clarifying the chances of teams fighting for a spot in the next stage.
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers
…