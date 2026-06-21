Jude Bellingham and England's Momentum at the 2026 World Cup

·20·Sport
Jude Bellingham and England's Momentum at the 2026 World Cup

England's young star Jude Bellingham is demonstrating his true leadership qualities at the start of the 2026 World Cup. In a fierce clash against Croatia, the Real Madrid midfielder not only scored the winning goal but once again proved to be a serious threat to opponents with his movements on the pitch. The match, held at a closed stadium in Dallas, turned into a true benefit for Bellingham amidst the cheers of English fans. This is reported by Goal.com news reports.

In the second half of the match, Jude Bellingham finished a brilliant pass from Elliot Anderson with a powerful run from the right wing. This goal put England ahead 3-2 and gave the team a psychological advantage. According to Goal.com, Bellingham clearly stood out from other players with his physical strength, speed, and drive for victory.

Thomas Tuchel and Competition in the Squad

Interestingly, a few days before the tournament began, Bellingham's place in the starting lineup was questioned. England head coach Thomas Tuchel repeatedly emphasized that the competition between Jude Bellingham and Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers was open. In the November match against Serbia, the German specialist even preferred Rogers. This situation and some sharp comments from the coach in the press led to rumors of a cold relationship with Bellingham.

In the first half of the game against Croatia, England's midfield struggled to control the tempo. Although the English had more shots on goal, the Croatians, led by Luka Modric, were superior in ball possession and passing accuracy. It is unknown what was said in the dressing room during the break, but according to assistant coach Anthony Barry, the first-half performance was "complex and confused".

Bellingham's Unique Character

The most important aspect of Bellingham's game is his high self-confidence and the ability to change the fate of the match at any second. While England has many experienced stars like Harry Kane, who has been a top candidate for the Ballon d'Or, it is Bellingham who brings a unique aggressiveness and winning spirit to the team. His brilliant 15-minute performance in Dallas could set the tone for the entire tournament.

In the post-match press conference, Thomas Tuchel admitted that leaving Rogers out of the starting lineup was a difficult decision. However, Bellingham's performance on the pitch showed that the coach's choice was correct. Now, Bellingham being in such sporting form is bad news for England's opponents. He is not only finishing attacks but leading the entire team behind him.

This victory further strengthened England's ambitions in the World Cup. Following a successful season with Real Madrid, Jude Bellingham taking leadership in the national team is awakening hopes among English football fans for a long-awaited championship.

EnglandJude BellinghamReal MadridWorld CupFootball
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