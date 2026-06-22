Messi Could Break 3 Major Records in Clash With Austria

The match between Argentina and Austria as part of the 2026 World Cup is of immense importance, not only for group leadership but also from the perspective of rewriting football history. Argentina national team captain Lionel Messi has the opportunity to break or strengthen three major records simultaneously by taking the field in this clash.

Three historical milestones awaiting Messi:

Consecutive scoring streak: Leo needs just one goal to equal the record of scoring in six consecutive World Cup matches. Currently, this legendary achievement is held only by Just Fontaine and Jairzinho.

All-time World Cup top scorer: Currently, the Argentine magician shares the first place in the list of all-time World Cup top scorers with Germany's Miroslav Klose, both with 16 goals. The next goal against Austria will make Messi the sole and absolute top scorer in World Cup history!

King of long-range goals: Furthermore, Messi could break his own record for goals scored from outside the penalty area in World Cup tournaments. He currently has 5 such long-range goals to his name.

Argentina leads the group

As a reminder, the reigning world champions Argentina have started their tournament campaign very confidently. In the first round, they crushed Algeria 3-0, becoming one of the group leaders.

This highly anticipated clash between the Argentina and Austria national teams begins today at 22:00. Will Messi once again rewrite the football history books and provide an unforgettable gift to his fans? We will find out soon on the pitch!