Amazon Testing New AI-Powered Alexa+ Assistant in India

Amazon continues to expand the reach of its new Alexa+ voice assistant, enhanced with generative AI technology. According to TechCrunch, the tech giant has now begun beta testing the smart system in the Indian market, specifically a version supporting the Hindi language. This is reported by Techcrunch.com report states.

The company is sending special invitations to a segment of Indian users, inviting them to experience the new Alexa+. Through this program, users will help improve the system's understanding of Hindi speech, local pronunciation features, and communication quality. Amazon representatives warned that the beta version may contain bugs, data may occasionally be presented incorrectly, or local words may be mispronounced.

Local Market and Language Features

India is a strategically important region for Amazon, as more than 600 million people in the country speak Hindi. The company aims to master not only pure Hindi but also the code-mixed daily speech style where Hindi and English are blended. This allows users to communicate more naturally with the AI.

As a reminder, Amazon first introduced its voice assistant to the Indian market in 2017 in English, and Hindi was added in 2019. The new generation Alexa+, beyond executing simple commands, is capable of maintaining complex conversations and approaching user requests creatively.

Global Expansion and Terms of Use

Amazon first announced the Alexa+ project in 2025, although its mass rollout is happening slower than expected. All users in the US began using this update in February of this year. Currently, the system has also been launched in countries such as the UK, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Italy, and Germany, adapted to the local context.

Financially, Amazon is providing this service for free to Prime subscribers. Other users who are not Prime members will need to pay a monthly fee to use the voice assistant with updated and expanded capabilities. It has not yet been officially disclosed when the service will fully launch in India.