Record Statue for Messi: Giant 26-Meter Monument Unveiled in Argentina

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Record Statue for Messi: Giant 26-Meter Monument Unveiled in Argentina

The world's tallest statue in honor of football legend Lionel Messi has been unveiled in Argentina. The monument dedicated to the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner and world champion is drawing attention for its sheer scale.

The statue stands 26 meters tall and weighs a total of 70 tons. Its design was developed by the famous sculptor Aldo Berois, and the project quickly sparked great interest among fans.

Interestingly, a 21-meter Messi statue installed in Kolkata earlier this June was demolished following safety concerns caused by strong winds. Therefore, it is specifically noted that the new statue in Argentina is built to be even more robust and durable.

For reference, 38-year-old Messi has been playing for Inter Miami since 2023. During his career in Europe, he played for Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, achieving numerous accolades.

The new statue once again demonstrates how immense his place in football history truly is.

Lionel MessiArgentinaInter MiamiBarcelonaParis Saint-Germain
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