Super clash in Group J! Reigning champions Argentina face Austria

·64·Sport
Super clash in Group J! Reigning champions Argentina face Austria

The second round of the World Cup group stage has reached its peak intensity. Today, millions of football fans are looking forward to a true marquee matchup in Group J.

The group leaders, who secured victories in the opening round and have 3 points each — the reigning world champions Argentina and the strong and spirited Austria national teams will face off. Three points in this match could secure a spot in the knockout stage for either team ahead of schedule.

Key match information:

  • Competition: 2026 World Cup, Group J, Matchday 2

  • Match: Argentina vs Austria

  • Date and Venue: June 22, Arlington

  • Kick-off time: Tashkent time 22:00

Starting lineups are confirmed!

Both national teams have deployed their strongest squads for this crucial encounter. We will witness a clash of world stars like Lionel Messi and David Alaba on the pitch:

  • Argentina: E. Martínez, Molina, Romero, Lisandro Martínez, Medina, Fernández, Mac Allister, De Paul, Almada, Lautaro Martínez, Messi.

  • Austria: A. Schlager, Alaba, Danso, Posch, K. Schlager, Wanner, Gregoritsch, Sabitzer, Seiwald, Laimer, Schmid.

The second match in the group: No turning back!

In the second match of this group, the teams that lost their opening games and have yet to earn a point, Jordan (0) and Algeria (0), will face off. For both representatives eager to continue their journey in the tournament, this match is of vital importance.

A true football spectacle awaits us; continue supporting your favorite teams!

ArgentinaAustriaLionel MessiDavid AlabaArlington
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Messi Could Break 3 Major Records in Clash With AustriaMessi Could Break 3 Major Records in Clash With AustriaToday, 21:52Hamdamov: Playing against Ronaldo was a dream, today it feels like a fantasyHamdamov: Playing against Ronaldo was a dream, today it feels like a fantasyToday, 21:32New striker recommended to Tottenham as Harry Kane replacementNew striker recommended to Tottenham as Harry Kane replacementToday, 21:18Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal: When will Roberto Martinez make a firm decision?Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal: When will Roberto Martinez make a firm decision?Today, 21:16Roberto Carlos: Brazil Can Reach World Cup Final if Neymar ReturnsRoberto Carlos: Brazil Can Reach World Cup Final if Neymar ReturnsToday, 20:56Rustam Ashurmatov: "We will give 1000% of our strength against Portugal"Rustam Ashurmatov: "We will give 1000% of our strength against Portugal"Today, 20:53
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar