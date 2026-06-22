Super clash in Group J! Reigning champions Argentina face Austria

The second round of the World Cup group stage has reached its peak intensity. Today, millions of football fans are looking forward to a true marquee matchup in Group J.

The group leaders, who secured victories in the opening round and have 3 points each — the reigning world champions Argentina and the strong and spirited Austria national teams will face off. Three points in this match could secure a spot in the knockout stage for either team ahead of schedule.

Key match information:

Competition: 2026 World Cup, Group J, Matchday 2

Match: Argentina vs Austria

Date and Venue: June 22, Arlington

Kick-off time: Tashkent time 22:00

Starting lineups are confirmed!

Both national teams have deployed their strongest squads for this crucial encounter. We will witness a clash of world stars like Lionel Messi and David Alaba on the pitch:

Argentina: E. Martínez, Molina, Romero, Lisandro Martínez, Medina, Fernández, Mac Allister, De Paul, Almada, Lautaro Martínez, Messi.

Austria: A. Schlager, Alaba, Danso, Posch, K. Schlager, Wanner, Gregoritsch, Sabitzer, Seiwald, Laimer, Schmid.

The second match in the group: No turning back!

In the second match of this group, the teams that lost their opening games and have yet to earn a point, Jordan (0) and Algeria (0), will face off. For both representatives eager to continue their journey in the tournament, this match is of vital importance.

A true football spectacle awaits us; continue supporting your favorite teams!