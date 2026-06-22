Thibaut Courtois discusses conditions for staying at Real Madrid and retirement plans

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois shared his thoughts on his future and plans for retiring. The Belgian shot-stopper stated that he wishes to remain with the "royal club" until the end, though he acknowledged that the final decision depends solely on the management. This was reported by Goal.com. news reports.

Currently 34 years old, the experienced goalkeeper remains one of the strongest shot-stoppers in world football. His current contract with the Madrid side runs until June 2027. The player, who moved from London to the Spanish capital eight years ago, emphasized that he has fulfilled his childhood dream.

Future and the club management's decision

In his interview, Thibaut Courtois did not hide that his biggest goal is to end his career specifically at Real Madrid. "It all depends on what the club wants. I always respect their decisions. I hope that in another 4 or 5 years, I will end my career right here. That is my dream," said the Belgian goalkeeper.

At the same time, Courtois well understands the ruthless rules of modern football. The 34-year-old player believes that generational turnover in teams is a natural process, but he feels that his current sporting form allows him to play at a high level for several more years. According to him, the club's long-term plans will determine his fate.

From difficulties to heroism

Courtois' journey at Real Madrid has not been easy. In the early seasons, he faced criticism from fans and experts. However, over time, he became an indispensable part of the team. In particular, his heroic performance in the 2022 Champions League final placed him among the greatest goalkeepers in the club's history.

This season, Thibaut Courtois continues to demonstrate consistent performances. Appearing in 32 La Liga matches and his reliable actions ahead of the 2026 World Cup prove that he is still one of the world's number one goalkeepers.

If Courtois continues to play in the white shirt for another 5 years as he stated, he will join the few legendary players who defended Real Madrid's colors until the age of 39. This requires not only skill but also a high level of discipline and physical fitness from the goalkeeper.