Anthropic May Request Identity Verification from Claude Users

Anthropic, one of the leading companies in the field of AI, is introducing new requirements for users of its Claude chatbot. According to the company's updated privacy policy, some users may now be required to upload government-issued official documents to verify their age and identity. This measure is seen as an important step toward ensuring AI safety and combating fraud. This was reported by Techcrunch.com report says.

According to TechCrunch, the new rules are expected to take effect on July 8. Anthropic representatives explained that the document request process does not apply to all users, but only to individuals suspected of suspicious activity or those at risk of account suspension. This allows users to recover their accounts via appeal without losing them entirely.

Biometric Data and Security Measures

The verification process includes not only a scanned copy of a passport or driver's license but also a selfie or video of the user. The company creates a facial geometry template based on this data. Notably, in some US states, such data falls under the category of legally protected biometric information. Anthropic considers these measures necessary to prevent violations of terms of service, fraud, and illegal activities.

According to company spokesperson Michael Aciman and top manager Thariq Shihpar, this update affects only a very small fraction of users. However, considering that Anthropic has tens of millions of active users per month, this "small fraction" could still represent significant numbers. So far, the company has not disclosed statistics on exactly how many people will be asked for documents.

Political Pressure and Regulatory Issues

These changes come at a time of heightened tension between government agencies and tech giants in the US. Specifically, there are disagreements between the White House and Anthropic regarding cybersecurity models and AI access rights. Some analysts believe that by tightening user control, the company is attempting to meet government security requirements and smooth relations with regulatory bodies.

This news is also relevant for users in Uzbekistan. When using powerful neural networks like Claude, the issue of personal data privacy becomes paramount. If the system finds a user's actions suspicious, identity verification via international passport may be required. This indicates that the era of anonymity on global tech platforms is gradually coming to an end.

In conclusion, this mechanism introduced by Anthropic serves to increase accountability in the world of AI. Although it raises questions about the security of users' personal data, the company presents it as the only way to maintain service quality and limit illegal use.