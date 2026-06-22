Uzbekistan Carriage in New York Subway

·1·World
Uzbekistan Carriage in New York Subway

During the World Cup, an unusual and noteworthy initiative took place in the New York subway — one of the carriages was decorated in the colors of the Uzbekistan flag.

Implemented in New York, one of the busiest and largest cities in the USA, this project attracted the attention of not only local residents but also Uzbeks and fans living there. Videos and photos shared on social media further increased interest in the initiative.

This decoration is seen as a symbol of respect and support for the Uzbekistan national team. In particular, the fact that our country's name is being widely recognized on the international stage during the World Cup is a special source of pride for the fans.

Such initiatives indicate that the Uzbekistan brand is becoming increasingly visible on the world stage.

A New York subway train painted in the colors of the Uzbekistan flag.
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