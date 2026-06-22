Lionel Messi becomes the all-time top scorer in World Cup history

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has achieved another massive milestone in the football world, claiming the title of the all-time top scorer in World Cup history. In the Group J match against Austria held in Dallas, the Inter Miami star managed to score his historic goal. According to Goal.com, reports .

The legendary forward, on the verge of turning 39, brought his total World Cup goal tally to 17 with this strike. In doing so, he broke the record of 16 goals set by Germany's Miroslav Klose, which had remained untouched since 2014. Goal.com reports that Lionel Messi started the tournament in peak form and had come very close to the record following his hat-trick against Algeria.

Penalty misfortune and willpower

The match where the historic result was achieved was not easy for Messi. In the early minutes of the game, a penalty was awarded to Argentina via VAR. However, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner missed from the spot, hitting the left post. This moment left thousands of fans in the stadium in disbelief.

According to Opta analytics, following this miss, Lionel Messi is now recorded as the player who has taken the most penalties (7) and also the most missed penalties (3) in World Cup history. Nevertheless, he did not let this discourage him, showcasing his skill throughout the match and ultimately achieving his goal.

Towards new milestones

Beyond the scoring record, Messi is taking the lead in other statistics during the tournament in North America. He is currently tied with his legendary compatriot Diego Maradona for the most assists. There is an opportunity to break this record in the upcoming matches.

Despite approaching 40, Lionel Messi's influence and level of play with the Albiceleste have not diminished. His achievement proves once again that age is just a number in modern football. Led by their captain, the Argentina national team remains one of the main favorites of the tournament.

This record is significant not only for Messi but for the entire football world. Surpassing the peak held by Miroslav Klose for a decade further solidifies Lionel Messi's status as the greatest footballer of all time.