Messi opens the scoring in Argentina vs Austria

The first half of the match between Argentina and Austria, both in Group J of the 2026 World Cup, has concluded. Argentina leads 1-0 at halftime. The only goal of the first half was scored by Lionel Messi in the 38th minute.

Argentina controlled the ball more during the first 45 minutes. The team's possession rate was 60%, while Austria had 40%. The Argentines completed 285 passes with 92% accuracy. Austria made 185 passes with an accuracy of 82%.

Argentina also leads in terms of shots. The team had three attempts on goal, one of which was on target and resulted in a goal. Austria attempted two shots but failed to register a shot on target.

Austria earned two corner kicks in the first half, while Argentina had none. The Argentine players committed eight fouls, while Austria committed four. One Austrian player received a yellow card. No red cards were issued.

After the first half, Argentina's probability of winning is estimated at 80%. The probability of a draw is 15%, and an Austria victory is 5%.

According to the live standings, Argentina is first in Group J with six points after two matches. Austria is in second place with three points.