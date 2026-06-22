History Rewritten: Messi Becomes World Cup All-Time Top Scorer (video)

·53·Sport
History Rewritten: Messi Becomes World Cup All-Time Top Scorer (video)

The clash between Argentina and Austria in the 2nd round of the World Cup has been etched in gold in football history. The historic moment millions of fans awaited has happened: the legendary Lionel Messi scored against Austria, opening a new chapter in world football!

The only goal to decide the first half of the match

The Argentina national team managed to score a crucial goal in this intense battle. That goal, which changed the fate of the match and the football chronicles, was scored by Leo Messi in the 38th minute.

World Cup | Round 2 Argentina — Austria 1:0 ⚽️ Goal: Messi, 38'

Miroslav Klose's record broken!

This goal propelled Messi to the highest peak in World Cup history:

  • Absolute record holder: The 38-year-old forward celebrated his 17th goal in World Cups, becoming the all-time top scorer in the tournament's history.

  • Historic overtake: With this figure, Messi surpassed former German striker Miroslav Klose, who had long held the record with 16 goals.

Continued scoring dominance in the current World Cup

Lionel Messi is performing at a terrifying pace in this tournament in North America. The goal against Austria was recorded as his 4th goal of this championship. As a reminder, Leo also scored a brilliant hat-trick in the first round match against Algeria.

Despite his age, the 38-year-old captain continues to perform miracles on the pitch, confidently leading Argentina toward defending the championship title!

Lionel MessiArgentinaAustriaMiroslav KloseAlgeria
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