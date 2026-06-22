Call of Duty: Black Ops Classics Returning to PlayStation Consoles

·52·Technology
Call of Duty: Black Ops Classics Returning to PlayStation Consoles

The legendary Black Ops and Black Ops 2 installments of the Call of Duty series, one of the most popular franchises in the video game industry, are expected to appear on modern PlayStation consoles. Treyarch studio confirmed that it plans to release these classic projects on new platforms in July of this year. This is big news for fans of games that for many years remained only on old generation devices or limitedly on PCs. This is reported by Ixbt.com news gives.

However, following the positive news, heated debates have erupted in the gaming community. The main reason for this is the unexpectedly high pricing policy set by the publisher Activision. According to leaked information and updates in digital stores, the base version of each game may be priced around 40 dollars. This is considered quite high for projects over a decade old.

Price and Additional Content Issues

What further complicates the situation is that purchasing additional DLC packs is required to experience the games fully. Each DLC is expected to be priced around 10 dollars, and Season Passes around 30 dollars. If a user wants to purchase both games with all additions, the total cost could approach 160 dollars.

According to ixbt.com, this is not about a remake or remaster with completely updated graphics, but a simple port. That is, while the games are adapted for modern systems, their visual appearance and mechanics remain as they were in the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 era. This is causing justified objections from players, as even modern AAA projects are often not sold at such high prices.

Community Reaction and Expectations

The gaming community is accusing Activision of bringing back the monetization model of the early 2010s with today's high prices. Critics point out that users will receive neither updated servers nor a technically improved product in exchange for the high price. This is being viewed more as an attempt to profit from a sense of nostalgia.

Despite this, Black Ops and Black Ops 2 are considered among the most successful games in Call of Duty history due to their excellent plot and multiplayer mode. The return of these classic parts may also be interesting for Uzbek gamers, but the price issue is bound to significantly affect regional demand.

These releases will serve as a kind of test for Activision. If the projects are commercially successful, the company may re-release other old installments in a similar format in the future. For now, fans are waiting for the official release in July and the announcement of final prices.

Call of DutyPlayStationActivisionTreyarchVideo Games
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Google DeepMind and A24 Partnership: The AI Era Begins in HollywoodGoogle DeepMind and A24 Partnership: The AI Era Begins in HollywoodYesterday, 23:55Honor unveils ultra-rugged X80 Pro Max smartphone: 11,000 mAh battery and recordHonor unveils ultra-rugged X80 Pro Max smartphone: 11,000 mAh battery and recordYesterday, 23:52SpaceX Breaks Historic Record: Company Launches More Satellites Than All of HumanitySpaceX Breaks Historic Record: Company Launches More Satellites Than All of HumanityYesterday, 23:28Anthropic May Request Identity Verification from Claude UsersAnthropic May Request Identity Verification from Claude UsersYesterday, 23:27Amazon Testing New AI-Powered Alexa+ Assistant in IndiaAmazon Testing New AI-Powered Alexa+ Assistant in IndiaYesterday, 22:51NVIDIA accelerates cosmic discovery by 15,000x using AINVIDIA accelerates cosmic discovery by 15,000x using AIYesterday, 22:23
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
8000 mAh battery and 200 MP Leica camera: Xiaomi 17 Max released
8000 mAh battery and 200 MP Leica camera: Xiaomi 17 Max released