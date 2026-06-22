Call of Duty: Black Ops Classics Returning to PlayStation Consoles

The legendary Black Ops and Black Ops 2 installments of the Call of Duty series, one of the most popular franchises in the video game industry, are expected to appear on modern PlayStation consoles. Treyarch studio confirmed that it plans to release these classic projects on new platforms in July of this year. This is big news for fans of games that for many years remained only on old generation devices or limitedly on PCs. This is reported by Ixbt.com news gives.

However, following the positive news, heated debates have erupted in the gaming community. The main reason for this is the unexpectedly high pricing policy set by the publisher Activision. According to leaked information and updates in digital stores, the base version of each game may be priced around 40 dollars. This is considered quite high for projects over a decade old.

Price and Additional Content Issues

What further complicates the situation is that purchasing additional DLC packs is required to experience the games fully. Each DLC is expected to be priced around 10 dollars, and Season Passes around 30 dollars. If a user wants to purchase both games with all additions, the total cost could approach 160 dollars.

According to ixbt.com, this is not about a remake or remaster with completely updated graphics, but a simple port. That is, while the games are adapted for modern systems, their visual appearance and mechanics remain as they were in the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 era. This is causing justified objections from players, as even modern AAA projects are often not sold at such high prices.

Community Reaction and Expectations

The gaming community is accusing Activision of bringing back the monetization model of the early 2010s with today's high prices. Critics point out that users will receive neither updated servers nor a technically improved product in exchange for the high price. This is being viewed more as an attempt to profit from a sense of nostalgia.

Despite this, Black Ops and Black Ops 2 are considered among the most successful games in Call of Duty history due to their excellent plot and multiplayer mode. The return of these classic parts may also be interesting for Uzbek gamers, but the price issue is bound to significantly affect regional demand.

These releases will serve as a kind of test for Activision. If the projects are commercially successful, the company may re-release other old installments in a similar format in the future. For now, fans are waiting for the official release in July and the announcement of final prices.