Messi's Unfortunate Streak: Missed Penalty in 3 Consecutive World Cups (video)

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Messi's Unfortunate Streak: Missed Penalty in 3 Consecutive World Cups (video)

The match between Argentina and Austria in the second round of the 2026 World Cup group stage began with unexpected drama. In the opening minutes, Argentine fans were left in shock as team captain Lionel Messi failed to convert from the penalty spot.

Unfortunate moment in the match against Austria

While only the 7th minute of the match was underway, Argentina won a penalty inside the opponent's penalty area. As usual, the experienced 38-year-old Lionel Messi stepped up to take the ball.

Leo sent the ball with his preferred left foot toward the bottom right corner of the goal. However, the execution was not ideal this time, and the ball went wide of the post. The captain's mistake only heightened the intensity of the game.

An 'unfortunate tradition' in three consecutive World Cups

This failure is not just a simple miss, but updates Messi's own negative record in World Cup history. Looking back at history, the Argentine leader has failed to convert a penalty in three different World Cups:

  • World Cup 2018 (vs Iceland): In the tournament held on the pitches of Russia, Messi was unable to beat the Iceland national team goalkeeper.

  • World Cup 2022 (vs Poland): In the championship tournament in Qatar, Leo also failed to score from the spot during the group stage match against Poland.

  • World Cup 2026 (vs Austria): Now, in the 2026 World Cup in North America, that unfortunate scenario repeated itself, and Messi once again missed the opportunity.

The football world sees once again that even the greatest players in the world are not immune to such psychological pressure and unexpected mistakes. But this misfortune can never cast a shadow over Messi's greatness!

Lionel MessiArgentinaAustriaIcelandPoland
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