SpaceX Breaks Historic Record: Company Launches More Satellites Than All of Humanity

·39·Technology
SpaceX Breaks Historic Record: Company Launches More Satellites Than All of Humanity

SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk, has achieved another astonishing result in space exploration. According to recent data, the number of spacecraft launched by the company has exceeded the total number of flights carried out by all of humanity since 1957. This is a massive turning point not only for the private sector but for the entire history of global astronautics. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports it says.

According to calculations by former space industry executive and investor Christian Kyle, as of June 12, SpaceX has placed a total of 15,262 devices into orbit. For comparison, the total number of objects launched by all other countries and organizations since the beginning of the space age is 15,138. Thus, a single private company has managed to surpass the entire world in space activity.

From Failure to Absolute Leadership

Despite today's triumphant results, the path of SpaceX was not easy. Founded in 2002, the company's first steps were extremely difficult: the first three flights of the Falcon 1 rocket ended in disaster. As Elon Musk admitted, if the fourth attempt had also failed, the company might have closed due to financial crisis. However, in 2008, Falcon 1 successfully reached orbit, marking the beginning of a new era.

Currently, the company's main workhorse is the Falcon 9 rocket. Debuting in 2010, this reusable rocket drastically reduced the cost of transporting cargo into space. In 2025 alone, 165 flights are planned using Falcon 9, representing an unprecedented intensity in the field.

Starlink – The Main Growth Driver

The primary reason for SpaceX's leadership by such a large margin is the Starlink global satellite communication system. Nearly 75 percent of the flights carried out by the company are aimed specifically at expanding this network. According to astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell, as of June 18, 12,318 Starlink satellites have been placed into orbit.

The company does not intend to stop there. In the future, the Starlink constellation is expected to reach 40,000 devices. This will create the opportunity to use high-speed internet even in the remotest corners of the world. For landlocked countries like Uzbekistan, which depend on global backbone networks, such satellite technologies are of great importance in ensuring communication stability.

Future Plans: Starship and AI

Elon Musk's ambitions are not limited to the internet. Recently, he announced plans to place up to one million data centers in space. This transforms SpaceX from a simple rocket operator into a major player in the AI market. The world's most powerful Starship rocket will play a key role in implementing these plans.

Currently under testing, Starship is designed for full reusability and could perform thousands of flights per year. According to ixbt.com, this technology will be a decisive factor not only in Earth's orbit but also in the colonization of the Moon and Mars. SpaceX's current record serves as a foundation for humanity's new, more extensive expansion into space.

SpaceXStarlinkElon MuskSpaceStarship
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