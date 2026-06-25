Borussia Dortmund Sets €100 Million Price Tag for Felix Nmecha

German club Borussia Dortmund has toughened its transfer policy regarding its leading midfielder Felix Nmecha. Amid growing interest from English Premier League teams, Dortmund's management has set a price tag of €100 million for the player. This decision is explained by the desire to maximize profit before the release clause in the player's contract comes into effect. This is reported by Goal.com news reports.

According to Kicker, Borussia Dortmund does not intend to sell the 25-year-old footballer in the current summer transfer window. Therefore, the German giants aim to push most European clubs out of the race by setting a €100 million ultimatum. The new contract signed in March gives the club full control over the transfer process.

Secret clauses and price decrease in the contract

It is noted that Nmecha's current agreement does not specify a fixed release clause for the 2026 season. However, starting from 2027, a purchase clause of €80 million will be activated. By 2028, this amount is expected to further decrease to €70 million. For this reason, Borussia Dortmund aims to take advantage of the current situation to generate record funds from his transfer.

Felix Nmecha is considered a very attractive asset for English clubs, not only because of his skill but also due to his legal status. Although born in Hamburg, he spent a long time at the Manchester City academy. This grants him 'Homegrown Player' status in the Premier League. According to English league rules, every team must have at least eight such players in their registration, which artificially inflates Nmecha's price.

Competition among European giants

According to Sky Sports, not only English clubs but also Spanish giant Real Madrid are showing serious interest in the player. Specifically, Madrid's manager Jose Mourinho is personally considering Nmecha's candidacy to strengthen the midfield. The coach highly values the player's creativity and high energy on the pitch.

Additionally, Manchester United and Manchester City are expected to actively participate in the transfer race. Nmecha's brilliant performance at the World Cup has further increased his market value. Currently, Borussia Dortmund is ready to consider all offers, but intends to reject any amount less than €100 million.

If this transfer takes place, Felix Nmecha could become one of the most expensive sales in Dortmund's history. So far, the player himself has not reached a final decision regarding his future, but the possibility of returning to the Premier League naturally interests him.