José Mourinho responds to reports on clearing out Real Madrid's star-studded squad

José Mourinho, returning as the head coach of Real Madrid, has officially reacted for the first time to rumors about selling the team's leading players. The Portuguese specialist denied speculations that he would carry out a drastic "purge" of the squad as part of his new project, stating that his primary focus will be on retaining the existing stars. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

In an exclusive interview on the Beast Mode On podcast, Mourinho did not hide his surprise at the reports circulating in the press. According to him, talks about putting several star players on the transfer list due to internal conflicts from previous managers' eras are baseless. The coach is expected to officially start his duties on July 1.

Philosophy on working with stars

"I want to see these players in my team! I want to work with the best players. My current task is to unify the team and find a way to eliminate the problems observed in previous seasons. If you have problems with average players, that is a real tragedy. Great players always remain great players," Mourinho emphasized.

The 2025-26 season did not go as expected for Real Madrid. After Xabi Alonso resigned, the team was temporarily managed by Alvaro Arbeloa. The "Royal Club" finished second in La Liga, suffered a humble defeat against Albasete in the Copa del Rey, and exited the Champions League in the quarter-finals. These failures sparked discussions about major changes in the team.

New transfers and requirements

With Mourinho's arrival, the club has already begun showing activity in the transfer market. Candidates such as Marc Cucurella, Bernardo Silva, and Ibrahima Konate have been added to the team's targets. The coach does not hide that he is very demanding in selecting players who fit his style of play.

When asked what he looks for when choosing a player, Mourinho replied: "I look for quality. Sometimes people say a player has great technique but poor physical condition. That means he is not a good player. Or a player is talented but inconsistent — such players are also not considered great players".

As a reminder, José Mourinho has signed a three-year contract with Real Madrid. This is his second return to Madrid; between 2010 and 2013, he led the team to a record points tally and won the Spanish league title. This appointment is also of interest to football fans in Uzbekistan, as Mourinho's Real Madrid has always been distinguished by its aggressive and result-oriented style of play.