Alexia Putellas leaves Barcelona to join London City Lionesses

A true sensation has occurred in the world of women's football: two-time Ballon d'Or winner and Barcelona legend Alexia Putellas is set to continue her career in England. After 14 successful years with the Catalan club, the Spanish star has unexpectedly reached an agreement with London City Lionesses. This is reported by Goal.com reporting .

According to ESPN, after bidding farewell to Barcelona, Putellas had several prestigious offers, including from the US NWSL. However, the player preferred to stay in Europe and play closer to her home country, Spain. The London club's project proved to be the most attractive option for her.

New challenge and strategic goals

One of the main factors influencing Putellas' choice is her desire not to face her beloved team, Barcelona, on the pitch. She decided to avoid competing against the Catalans by moving to other European giants. London City Lionesses is a team currently in the process of formation but possesses huge ambitions.

This transfer is the result of the grand plans of the London club's billionaire owner, Michele Kang. Ms. Kang aims to turn her team into a dominant force in the UEFA Women's Champions League. Although the club finished its debut season in sixth place, the newly built modern training facility and professional infrastructure managed to attract Putellas.

Alexia Putellas views this transfer as an important step in preparing for the 2027 World Cup and the 2028 Olympic Games. The highly competitive environment of the Women's Super League will allow the 2023 world champion to step out of her long-standing 'comfort zone' and conquer new heights.

Barcelona connection continues in London

The club's management is on the verge of completing another sensational transfer to make Putellas' adaptation to the new environment easier. According to reports, London City Lionesses is close to signing another leading Barcelona defender, Mapi León. This means the two former teammates will play together again in London.

The dozens of trophies and personal achievements Putellas earned during her time at Barcelona have made her one of the greatest players in the history of women's football. Now, she will dedicate her experience to developing English football and taking the London club to a new level.