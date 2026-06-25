Carlo Ancelotti: "34-year-old Neymar still plays with the passion of a child"

·33·Sport
Carlo Ancelotti: "34-year-old Neymar still plays with the passion of a child"

Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti shared his warm thoughts about team star Neymar following the match against Scotland as part of the World Cup. The experienced specialist was amazed by the actions of the forward, who returned to the squad after a long break, and his infinite love for football. This was reported by Goal.com report states.

In the match held at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Brazil secured a convincing 3:0 victory. Neymar entered the pitch in the 72nd minute of the game, in which Vinicius Junior scored a brace and Matheus Cunha netted one goal. This provided the legendary "number ten" the opportunity to participate in a World Cup for the fourth consecutive time.

According to Goal.com, Neymar had not appeared for the national team since October 2023. After exactly 981 days, he returned to the pitch in the "yellow jersey". Carlo Ancelotti specifically recognized the player's professional approach to the rehabilitation process and the perseverance shown in restoring his physical condition.

Neymar's return and the issue of motivation

"He deserved to come on because he went through the recovery process very seriously and professionally," Ancelotti said at the post-match press conference. According to the coach, even though Neymar is in the final stage of his career, he acts on the field with great passion, like a young child.

To the Spanish journalists' question about whether Neymar needs additional motivation, Ancelotti gave a firm answer. He emphasized that playing for the "Selecao" is a huge honor for any footballer and no additional push is needed. It is evident in every move that for Neymar, football is not just a profession, but the meaning of life.

According to statistics, Neymar's World Cup legacy is significant: he has scored 8 goals and provided 4 assists in the tournament so far. The victory over Scotland led Brazil to the play-off stage as leaders of Group C.

Who will be the next opponent?

Now the Brazil national team will head to Houston to participate in the quarter-final match. In the next stage, they are expected to face one of the national teams of the Netherlands, Japan, or Sweden. Ancelotti understands that the decisive phase of the tournament is beginning and that the game will be quite difficult regardless of who the opponent is.

Brazil, led by the Italian specialist, continues to showcase its attacking and attractive football. The return of an experienced leader like Neymar is expected to have a positive impact on the team's internal atmosphere and become a victory factor in decisive matches.

NeymarBrazilCarlo AncelottiFootballWorld Cup
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Jose Mourinho Names 2026 World Cup Favorites and Wishes Defeat for Real Madrid StarsJose Mourinho Names 2026 World Cup Favorites and Wishes Defeat for Real Madrid StarsToday, 21:14Borussia Dortmund Sets €100 Million Price Tag for Felix NmechaBorussia Dortmund Sets €100 Million Price Tag for Felix NmechaToday, 20:54Despite Tough Results, Uzbek Players are Amazing the WorldDespite Tough Results, Uzbek Players are Amazing the WorldToday, 20:54José Mourinho responds to reports on clearing out Real Madrid's star-studded squadJosé Mourinho responds to reports on clearing out Real Madrid's star-studded squadToday, 20:13Cole Palmer reacts to being left out of World Cup 2026 squadCole Palmer reacts to being left out of World Cup 2026 squadToday, 20:10Arsenal Finalize Transfer of Piero Hincapie After Premier League TriumphArsenal Finalize Transfer of Piero Hincapie After Premier League TriumphToday, 19:57
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan