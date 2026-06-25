Special gifts presented to babies born on June 23 in Kazakhstan

·56·World
Special gifts presented to babies born on June 23 in Kazakhstan

A unique campaign was organized for babies born in Kazakhstan on International Olympic Day. More than a thousand babies born on June 23 received special clothing sets with the inscription "Olympian is born" and congratulatory letters.

This initiative was carried out simultaneously in 234 maternity hospitals operating across the country. As part of the campaign, new parents were also greeted with warm congratulations from the organizers.

The project was first launched in 2020 and has been held annually since then. Through this initiative, the organizers aim to symbolically connect newborns with the Olympic movement and its values, such as friendship, peace, and a healthy lifestyle.

The campaign was warmly received on social networks, with many users highly praising such attention and care.

Five newborns in white clothes with the Olympic symbol are lying side by side.
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