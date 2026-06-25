Apple Product Prices Surge: MacBook and iPad Models Become More Expensive

Apple has revised the pricing for its computer and tablet lines. According to Bloomberg, a significant increase in the cost of RAM and SSDs on the global market has forced the tech giant to raise final product prices. While these changes have not yet affected iPhone smartphones, the prices of Mac and iPad devices have changed significantly. This was reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

The largest price increase was observed in the Mac Studio model. This device, equipped with the M4 Max processor, is now sold for $2,500 instead of $2,000. The $500 increase for this computer, designed for professional users and designers, is one of the biggest jumps in the sector.

Changes in MacBook and iPad models

Prices in the laptop segment are also rising significantly. Specifically, the base MacBook Pro price has risen from $1,700 to $2,000. The popular MacBook Air model is now set at $1,300 instead of $1,100. Even the MacBook Neo, considered the most affordable, has slightly lost its "budget" status — its price increased from $600 to $700.

A similar situation is observed in the tablet market. The iPad Pro, considered Apple's most powerful tablet, is now offered at $1,200 instead of $1,000. The mid-range iPad Air has increased from $600 to $750. Below is the list of main devices with changed prices:

Mac Studio (M4 Max) — $2,500 (previously $2,000);

MacBook Pro (base) — $2,000 (previously $1,700);

MacBook Air — $1,300 (previously $1,100);

iPad Pro — $1,200 (previously $1,000);

iPad Air — $750 (previously $600).

Analysts note that Apple tried to keep its product values stable for a long time despite the rising cost of components. Company CEO Tim Cook had previously warned that price increases were inevitable. Due to large-scale purchases and tight integration with suppliers, the company was able to resist global inflation, but the current situation in the components market required a change in pricing policy.

These changes are expected to have a direct impact on the Uzbekistan market. Apple products brought in by official and unofficial dealers are shaped according to global market prices. Therefore, it can be expected that prices for MacBook and iPad models will rise in local stores in the coming days.

For now, the fact that iPhone model prices remain unchanged is the only consolation for users. However, if the cost of components continues to rise, it is possible that smartphone prices will also be revised in the future.